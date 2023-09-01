Video: Luton hit back late on to set up tense last few minutes against West Ham

With three minutes of injury-time to go against West Ham, Mads Andersen headed Luton Town’s first Premier League goal at Kenilworth Road to set up a grandstand finish.

The Hatters had gone behind in the first-half when Lucas Paqueta’s delicious cross found Jarrod Bowen and his header was too hot to handle.

Deep into the second 45 the hosts were still in the game, but that changed when Kurt Zouma rose highest to power home West Ham’s second of the night.

In the end Andersen’s goal was just a consolation, but had it come sooner the result could’ve been different.

Mads Andersen gets one back for Luton! ? This is going to be a lively few minutes!! pic.twitter.com/dcTyrLKGJe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV