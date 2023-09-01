Villa forward set to undergo medical today at Serie A club

After signing Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona on deadline day, it appears that there is still business to be done for Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho remains of interest to Qatari side, Al-Duhail, and it’s entirely possible that the Brazilian will move to the Qatar champions by the end of the day.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, however, another surprise deal could be happening.

The reliable journalist has noted that Keinan Davis, who it was thought might be moving to a Championship club, is set to undergo a medical with Serie A side, Udinese.

It’s believed that the link with Udinese is as a result of the club owners, the Pozzo family. They also own Watford, and Davis was on loan at the Hornets last season.

A move away was clearly expected by both player and Villa themselves, and saving on another wage could well help Unai Emery take a look into the marketplace in the last few hours.

Whether there’s enough time for the Spaniard to get any deals over the line that he desires will only be known after the window slams shut at 11pm UK time.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the deal for Davis will be on loan or permanent.