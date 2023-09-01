Brazilian defensive midfielder Andre has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing the player but they were knocked back in their approach to sign the 22-year-old. It appears that West Ham are now looking to secure his services.

A report from football transfers claims that the 22-year-old will be allowed to leave Fluminense once the current season is over and therefore the Hammers are hoping to sign him in January.

The London outfit have already sent a proposal to the Brazilian club ahead of a January move and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €25 million and West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

The Hammers have parted ways with former captain Declan Rice earlier this summer for a club-record fee, and they have brought in quality players like Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

It seems that they are not quite done strengthening the midfield yet and Andre would be a superb long-term addition.

The 22-year-old will add defensive cover and ball-winning abilities to the West Ham midfield. He will help shield the central defenders and allow creative players like Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta to operate with more freedom.

The 22-year-old has the attributes to develop into a top-class player for the London club and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition for West Ham if they manage to get the deal done for €25 million.