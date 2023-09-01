West Ham United are reportedly hoping to sign the Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior.

According to reports, West Ham are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes.

The Hammers recently tried to sign Filip Kostic from Juventus but the Italian club have knocked back their approach for the Serbian. It seems that West Ham have now enquired about Iling-Junior.

The former Chelsea youngster has made two appearances in the Italian league this season and he is highly rated around Europe. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for West Ham if the Hammers can get the deal done.

It is no surprise that West Ham are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer. They struggled to score goals consistently and players like Michail Antonio were largely underwhelming.

Although Iling-Junior might not be ready to leave the line for West Ham week in and week out, he could be a quality option to have. In addition to that, he could develop into a key player for West Ham with coaching and experience.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sanction the departure of the talented young attacker before the window closes later today.