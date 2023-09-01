West Ham team news: Kudus starts on the bench for historic Premier League game at Luton

The game at Luton Town on Friday night is historic for the reason that it’s the first ever to take place in the Premier League, with Kenilworth Road even having to be upgraded before the visit of West Ham.

There’s sure to be an unbelievable atmosphere generated by the Hatters fans as they look to earn their first points of the season, and where better to do that than at home in front of their supporters, thus denying the Hammers top spot in the process.

From David Moyes’ point of view, he’s picked the strongest available XI, with new signing, Mohammed Kudus, starting the game on the bench.

With Jarrod Bowen in fine form up front and midfield pair, James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta pulling the strings for West Ham, it’s going to be a tall order for Luton.

One can never underestimate the crowd being a 12th man during any given match, however, and the importance of the occasion for the hosts is obvious.

With six goals scored in the Premier League season so far, the east Londoners are the highest scorers out of the teams that are currently sat in the top five positions in the English top-flight and, given the way in which the visitors have begun the season, there will be an expectation that their good form will continue.