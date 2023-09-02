Champions League winner won’t return to Newcastle after Saudi Arabia move

After finishing last season inside the Premier League’s top four, the 2023-24 campaign will see Newcastle United return to the Champions League.

And placed in the ‘group of death’, Eddie Howe’s Magpies are set to face Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Although all ties will spark huge excitement among fans, Group F’s standout fixture looks to be against AC Milan; a game that will see summer signing Sandro Tonali return to his former club.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, one player who will not be returning to face his old club side is former Newcastle United midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder, who left the northeast to join Liverpool in 2016, moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2021.

However, failing to live up to expectations in the French capital, the 32-year-old quickly became surplus to requirements and has now been offloaded to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq will reportedly pay Paris Saint-Germain £7.7 million after signing their midfielder on a three-year deal.

