David Moyes tried offload expensive signing on deadline day

After making four major signings earlier in the summer transfer window, West Ham United were one side that failed to secure more additions during Friday’s deadline day.

However, according to recent reports, the Hammers did try their best to offload one player in the window’s final few hours.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, David Moyes offered veteran striker Danny Ings to Everton as the Londoners tried to sign Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ultimately, a move for both players failed to materialise, but after learning this, Hammers fans will certainly be left feeling disappointed by what could have been.