Erik Ten Hag admits £72 million Man United star could start vs. Arsenal

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund could make his club debut against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite being signed from Atalanta earlier in the summer for a reported £72 million (Sky Sports), Hojlund, 20, has yet to make his competitive debut due to suffering a stress fracture in his back; an injury that was discovered during his medical (MEN).

However, after being forced to watch his new teammates from the sidelines during the Premier League’s first three matches of the new season, Hojlund is finally ready to start his first game.

And the Denmark international’s readiness could not be better timed for Ten Hag, who is currently preparing to take on title contenders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, so we had a good training week and tomorrow we have the final training,” the Dutchman told reporters on Friday, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“He is doing well so he will be available. I think he is ready to start.”

Travelling to play Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, the Red Devils, who have already suffered one defeat (2-0 vs. Tottenham), will be desperate to take something away from the country’s capital, and Hojlund’s availability will certainly boost the club’s chances.

Sunday afternoon’s featured game, which is set to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.