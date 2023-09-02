Tottenham Hotspur completed a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The 22-year-old completed a move to the north London club and signed a long-term contract with them.

Johnson has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest for weeks now and Spurs will be delighted to have secured an agreement to sign him. They needed to bring in attacking reinforcements and the 22-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has now sent out a message to his former teammate on social media. The defender wished Johnson well after his move to Tottenham and shared a message on Instagram that he will be joining a big family like Spurs.

He wrote: “I will miss you, but I am happy that you are joining this big family. Take care of him and every thing will be fine. Enjoy bro.”

Johnson is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the side going forward.

?| Serge Aurier with a message to Brennan Johnson after his move to #Tottenham. ? pic.twitter.com/KQVlgNVfp0 — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) September 2, 2023

The 22-year-old contributed to 10 goals across all competitions last season and those numbers are only going to improve when he is playing alongside top-quality players.

The Welsh winger is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of him. It will be interesting to see if Ange Postecoglou can help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The Australian prefers a free-flowing attacking approach and playing for Tottenham could be ideal for Johnson. The system certainly suits his skills and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them.