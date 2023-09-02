Jordan Pickford made up for his earlier mistake with an incredible double-save for Everton in the final few minutes of Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Sheffield United.

In action at Bramall Lane, Pickford, who was named in Sean Dyche’s starting lineup, was tasked with stopping the Blades and making sure the Toffees registered their first points on the table.

And despite taking the lead after just 14 minutes thanks to a strike from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton found themselves trailing 2-1 at the halftime break following a goal from Cameron Archer and an unlucky own-goal conceded by Pickford.

However, striking back through Arnaut Danjuma after 55 minutes, Everton quickly found themselves back in the contest, and although they failed to take the lead again, they almost fell behind in injury time following a late flurry from the home team.

Jordan Pickford produces amazing double-save against Sheffield United

And had it not have been for an inspired double-save from Pickford, Everton would have likely suffered their fourth defeat of the season and remained bottom of the table.

England’s number one did what he does best though. Check out the 29-year-old’s goal-stopping heroics below.

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports.

Where will Pickford’s double-save against Sheffield United rank among the season’s best saves come the end of the campaign? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.