The summer transfer window is finally over and that means Daniel Farke, the Leeds United board and the entire first-team squad can take a breath, a step back and relax.

It’s been a tumultuous period for the all whites on and off the pitch, with the new manager having to keep plates spinning from the very first day he walked through the door at the beginning of pre-season.

With new owners, 49ers Enterprises coming on board too, there was a quick learning curve required from all.

At least the club can now press ahead without fear of further issues until January at least – unless players continue to strike because they haven’t got their own way.

Farke has shown his strength as a man manager already, and that’s likely to hold the Elland Road outfit in good stead over the course of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Saturday will see the manager have one more transfer duty to undertake too, though it’s one that’s entirely positive from a Leeds point of view.

Jaidon Anthony will travel to Leeds later today after documents signed before the close of the window. ?? Season long loan from Bournemouth, sealed in the final hours. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

According to a tweet posted at 3.53am on Saturday morning by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Jaidon Anthony will arrive in Leeds after securing a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth in the final hours of the transfer window.

He’s likely to be a direct replacement for Luis Sinisterra who went the other way on a similar deal on Deadline Day.