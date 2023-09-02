According to recent reports, Leeds United defender Liam Cooper rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the talismanic centre-back opted against moving to the Saudi Pro League in favour of opening talks over a possible Leeds United contract extension.

Part of the Whites’ first team since his transfer from Chesterfield nearly a decade ago, Cooper, 32, has already established himself as one of the club’s longest-ever serving players.

And not only does the 32-year-old wear the side’s armband, but his loyalty has spanned through good and bad times.

Clearly keen to repay the faith shown in him, Cooper obviously prefers to see out the rest of his playing days at Elland Road as opposed to in the Middle East.