Kasper Schmeichel is without a club after leaving Nice by mutual consent on deadline day.

Joining Nice from Leicester City last summer, Schmeichel has waved goodbye to the Ligue 1 side after just one year.

Cutting ties with the 2016 Premier League winner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice posted a statement on Friday and said: “OGC Nice and Kasper Schmeichel have agreed to terminate the Danish international’s contract by mutual consent.

“The 36-year-old goalkeeper arrived in Nice last summer and made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions. The club wishes him every success for the rest of his career.”

Now a free agent, Schmeichel is tasked with finding a new club just 12 months after his decision to leave the Foxes and join Nice.

Upon his transfer to Ligue 1, the French media reported that he arrived with a ‘very high’ body fat percentage which forced former manager Lucien Favre to leave him on the bench.