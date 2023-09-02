Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad were reportedly keen on signing him in a big money deal but the Reds refused to let the player leave.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club and his departure would have been a massive blow for the Reds, especially late on in the window.

Liverpool had a disappointing season last year and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will be hoping to get back into the top four this year and Salah will be instrumental to their hopes of competing at the highest level.

A report from Daily Express claims that Saudi Arabian clubs could return for the player next summer and Liverpool are already looking to plan for a future without him.

Apparently, the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been identified as a target. The 20-year-old Belgian international is highly rated around Europe and he is a prodigious talent.

The talented young winger has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Liverpool.

Moving to a top club like Liverpool would allow the 20-year-old to compete at a high level. Someone like Jurgen Klopp could nurture him into a top-quality attacker.

The attacker picked up nine goals and six assists across all competitions last season, and he is likely to improve with coaching experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League attacker in the coming seasons.