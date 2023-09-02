Isaac Hayden has travelled to Belgium to complete loan move to undergo medical at Standard Liege, according to TeamTalk.

Before the transfer window closed, Hayden was on the verge of moving to Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday, but he is now expected to join Belgian outfit.

Hayden spent the previous season on loan with Norwich City, but because to injuries, he was limited to just 14 games in the Championship and hasn’t played for Newcastle since the 2021–2022 campaign.

The move could still happen despite deadline day passed yesterday in England but remains open until 6th September in Belgium