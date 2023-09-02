Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the summer transfer window and how it has been tough for him.

Chelsea have been very active during the summer transfer window and they have spent close to £400 million on new signings. They have managed to strengthen every position on the pitch but Pochettino believes that the transfer window was quite tough for him and he knew that it would be a difficult period before he joined the club.

Reflecting on the window, Pochettino said (h/t FourFourTwo): “Tough. Before signing I knew. That’s why I accepted this situation and I am not complaining. It’s positive. It’s the pressure they create and they had in their mind. And now they are doing a fantastic job in trying to do what they wanted.”

Chelsea needed to plug a number of gaps in their squad heading into the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see if they can paper over their weaknesses now and challenge for major trophies.

The Blues had a disappointing season last year and they finished 12th in the league table. A club of their stature is expected to compete for trophies and play in the Champions League.

Chelsea will be expected to compete for domestic trophies and get back into the top four this year. After the kind of transfer window they had, Pochettino will be under immense pressure to get things right at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea cannot afford to miss out on a top-four finish once again after spending £400 million on new signings.

Pochettino has acknowledged the fact that he will need to deliver results quickly and Chelsea must look to aim for trophies this year.