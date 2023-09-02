Postecoglou reveals when 26-year-old with “significant injury” will play for Tottenham again

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is currently sidelined with an injury.

The Uruguayan international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in February and he had to undergo surgery. The midfielder has been out of action ever since and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now opened up on his potential return.

The Australian manager has revealed that he expects the 26-year-old midfielder to return to action around November.

Apparently, the player is really keen on a return and he is already wanting to train with the first team.

Postecoglou added that he had to get the medical team to drag the player out because he does not wish to rush the Uruguayan international’s return.

Postecoglou said (h/t Evening Standard): “Not a defined one but he is getting closer. I think probably around November time, we’d be looking to reintegrate him into it. “He’s ticking all the boxes so far. He’s really keen. He came to see me yesterday wanting to train and within a minute I had one of the medical team running behind him to collar him and drag him out. “He’s definitely keen and it’ll be great to get him back because his contribution when he first came to the club was outstanding. In many respects, he’ll be like another new signing for us, which is great, but we won’t rush it. “It’s obviously a significant injury so probably looking around that timescale.”

Bentancur has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club and he is likely to be a valuable asset for Postecoglou in the coming years.

Tottenham have certainly missed the 26-year-old in his absence and his return will improve them immensely.

It is understandable that the player is keen on returning to action as soon as possible but it is a significant injury and Spurs will have to be patient with his recovery. Rushing his recovery might aggravate the injury and Tottenham could lose him for an extended period.

The north London outfit will be hoping that the 26-year-old midfielder can stay fit for the remainder of the season when he returns to action. Spurs will be desperate to get back into the Champions League this year and someone like Bentancur could make a huge difference for them in the middle of the park.