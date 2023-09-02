Rio Ferdinand gives exciting Sofyan Amrabat verdict

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan on deadline day.

Following weeks of speculation, the Morrocan midfielder finally joined the Red Devils from Fiorentina on Friday’s final day of the summer transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag also welcomed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during yesterday’s deadline day but it is Amrabat’s impending arrival that fans are most intrigued by.

Securing a loan for a reported £8.6 million fee, United will have the option to make the midfielder’s deal permanent at the end of the season for £17.1 million plus £4.2 million in add-ons (BBC Sport).

And with the 27-year-old set to join his new teammates as the new 2023-24 season starts to ramp up, former defender Rio Ferdinand has delivered an exciting verdict on the defensive midfielder.

“I managed to see him live at the World Cup two or three times and I think he was very good, even against France,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“Defensively he’ll give us great cover for someone like Casemiro if he gets suspended or needs resting.

“At times we’ll need to play two sixes, and he’ll be someone who can come in and that’s what he’s there to do. He’s a skilled six, deep player, that’s his role. We’ve had players like Fred, McTominay – no disrespect, they wanted to do well – but I’ve always said when you look at their player ID, there was never defensive nous in their kit.

“This guy has that, that’s his game. He’s an enforcer, he stops other teams playing, he’s very cute positionally and he’s very disciplined. Those are traits you need as a defensive midfielder.”

During his three years in Florence, Amrabat, who has 49 international caps to his name, directly contributed to two goals from 107 games in all competitions.