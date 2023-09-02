According to Shay Given, Harry Maguire should have been acquired by Newcastle United from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail reported that Newcastle was interested in Maguire and might make a move for the defender who earns £200,000 per week.

Given believes Newcastle made a mistake not signing Maguire in last days of transfer window. “I think the business has been good. Maybe I would have looked at centre-half, if I’m honest.

“The likes of Harry Maguire. Would he have come in and helped them at the back? [Fabian] Schar has had his injury problems, [Sven] Botman is touch and go for this weekend, [Dan] Burn came into the back last weekend of course, so possibly they could have strengthened there.”