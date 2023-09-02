Sheffield United 1 – 1 Everton: Cameron Archer finishes off beautiful move (video)

Everton FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Sheffield United have drawn level against Everton.

Hosting Sean Dyche’s Toffees in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Bramall Lane, the Blades, like today’s opponents, are in desperate need of a victory.

Losing all three of their opening league games, both teams are looking to get their first points on the board, and after opening the match’s scoring after just 14 minutes, Everton, thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure, appeared favourites to go on and do just that.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham allowed their player to join Newcastle for free on deadline day but he refused
Xavi says he wants Ansu Fati to ‘make history’ at Barcelona following Brighton transfer
Video: Mitrovic’s stunning volley for Al-Hilal is a sure-fire Puskas contender

However, forging a first-half comeback, the home team equalised after summer signing Cameron Archer finished off a brilliant move that saw strike partner Ollie McBurnie register an excellent assist.

More Stories Cameron Archer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.