Sheffield United have drawn level against Everton.

Hosting Sean Dyche’s Toffees in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Bramall Lane, the Blades, like today’s opponents, are in desperate need of a victory.

Losing all three of their opening league games, both teams are looking to get their first points on the board, and after opening the match’s scoring after just 14 minutes, Everton, thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure, appeared favourites to go on and do just that.

However, forging a first-half comeback, the home team equalised after summer signing Cameron Archer finished off a brilliant move that saw strike partner Ollie McBurnie register an excellent assist.