Sheffield United 2 – 1 Everton: Jordan Pickford converts brutally unlucky own-goal (video)

Everton FC Sheffield United FC
Despite taking an early lead, Everton find themselves trailing at the halftime break during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League game against Sheffield United.

Following both teams’ failure to win any of their opening three Premier League matches, although today’s clash at Bramall Lane isn’t quite a ‘must-win’, it does have a huge sense of importance about it.

And after opening the scoring after 14 minutes thanks to a strike from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, Sean Dyche would have been forgiven for expecting to get his first three points on the board.

However, forging an unlikely first-half comeback, the Blades have gone into the game’s interval with a 2-1 lead.

Summer signing Cameron Archer pulled one back following an excellent move and the former Aston Villa hitman came close to doubling his tally just 10 minutes later. Although the 21-year-old’s long-range effort didn’t hit the back of the net, an unlucky own-goal from Jordan Pickford ensured the home team still took the lead.

Check out the bizarre passage of play below.

