Stan Collymore predicts Arsenal vs. Man United scoreline

Arsenal will take all three points from Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who thinks the Gunners will come away victorious from their home tie against Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Looking to prove they’re right to be considered genuine title contenders, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be desperate to better last weekend’s result which saw them draw 2-2 against 10-man Fulham.

And a win for the London-based club could, depending on other results, see them move to the top of the table.

Manchester United will want a win equally as much though. Starting the season in an unusual way, the Red Devils have won two out of three games, but their performances, which have included a lucky 1-0 win against Wolves and a late comeback victory against Nottingham Forest, have flattered to deceive.

Now preparing to play Arsenal at the Emirates, Ten Hag will know his team will need to drastically improve if they’re to take anything away from the country’s capital.

And giving his verdict on how Sunday’s match will play out, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “Looking ahead to this weekend’s fixture, I think if you offered Erik Ten Hag a point now, he’d snatch your hand off but I actually believe Arsenal could edge it.”

“A 1-1 draw wouldn’t surprise me, but I think Arsenal will prove to be just too much for United to contain for the full 90 minutes, so I am going with a narrow 2-1 win for the home side.”

What is your score prediction for Sunday’s game? – Let us know in the comments below.