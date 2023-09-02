Still transfers to be done at West Ham with club scouring the free agent market for two deals

In the end, the summer transfer window worked out well for David Moyes and his West Ham side, though it appears that the east Londoners aren’t done buying players just yet.

With the free agent market still active, Football Insider sources have suggested that the Hammers are going after two more signings, including a striker.

At present, Moyes only has Michail Antonio and Danny Ings to rely on up front, after allowing Gianluca Scamacca to leave the club earlier in the window.

More Stories / Latest News Leicester City hero left without a club after deadline day release Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names his Top 5 signings of the summer transfer window Tottenham could terminate £100k-a-week star’s contract after failed exit

Should either front man get injured, that could cause problems for a club that were flying high at the top of the Premier League table after their win over Luton Town on Friday night.

Jesse Lingard is still training with the club and, in the absence of any other offers for the player, it would appear likely at this stage that the former Man United ace will get the short-term deal he’s arguably been working towards at West Ham, a club where he enjoyed a productive loan spell in 2021 before deciding against a permanent move.

It isn’t clear who might be available to take Scamacca’s place at this point, but given that the season is already three games old, it’s in West Ham’s best interests to get things moving quickly in that regard.