Tottenham could terminate £100k-a-week star’s contract after failed exit

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and he needed to leave in order to play regularly.

Tottenham have already signed Guglielmo Vicario as their first-choice goalkeeper and Lloris is likely to be a squad option for them for the rest of the season.

The £100k-a-week star was linked with a number of clubs recently but the French international failed to secure a transfer away from the club eventually.

A report from Football Insider now claims that Tottenham could look to terminate his contract and let him move on as a free agent.

Apparently Newcastle United tried to sign the player on deadline day. French outfit OGC Nice were keen on signing the player as well.

The report adds that Hugo Lloris did not manage to agree on personal terms with his suitors and therefore the deals collapsed eventually.

Lloris has been a loyal servant for Tottenham over the years but he has clearly regressed over the past year. He cost his side valuable points with error-prone performances last season and he needed to be replaced.

He could still be a useful option for Tottenham, especially in the cup games. However, it seems that the north London outfit are prepared to part ways with him.

The 2018 World Cup winner with France could still be a useful player for most clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.