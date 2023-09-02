Video: Cristian Romero with a stunning strike from outside the box to give Spurs the lead

Tottenham have turned the game around and taken the lead against Burnley with a sensational goal from Cristian Romero.

The goal came after Maddison showed great skill on the left side sending a cross into the box. The ball bounces around inside the box meeting blocks and challenges before ultimately falling for Romero outside the box.

Without hesitation, Romero unleashed a powerful shot straight into the top corner of the net

What a strike! Watch below: