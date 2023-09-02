Video: Erling Haaland scores a second half hat-trick as City beat Fulham 5-1

Manchester City beat Fulham 5-1 thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez, Nathan Ake, and a hat-trick from Erling Haaland.

Alvarez gave City the lead but Fulham immediately responded with an equaliser. However, the game was soon marred with controversy as City were awarded a scandalous goal. The controversial offside goal just before halftime tilted the game in City’s favor.

Fulham went on the lose 5-1 thanks to Haaland hat-trick in the second half.

The Norwegian goal-scoring machine made it 3-1 with a clinical in the 58th minute followed by a goal from the spot 12 minutes later. And just before the full-time whistle, he made it 5 with a class finish.

Watch his hat-trick below: