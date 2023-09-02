Video: Evan Ferguson scores from 25 yards out to double Brighton’s lead

Evan Ferguson has just scored from 25 yards out to give Brighton a 2 goal lead over Newcastle.

His first was a poacher’s goal coming from a fierce Billy Gilmour strike that Nick Pope failed to keep hold off.

Evan Ferguson smashes it home and puts Brighton ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/0hHGWEMQd0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

But his second goal was just extraordinary. Gilmour squeezed in a pass to the 18-year-old who turned and curled one in from 25 yards out straight to the bottom right corner out of Pope’s reach.

Watch the stunning goal below: