Video: Evan Ferguson scores from 25 yards out to double Brighton’s lead

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Evan Ferguson has just scored from 25 yards out to give Brighton a 2 goal lead over Newcastle.

His first was a poacher’s goal coming from a fierce Billy Gilmour strike that Nick Pope failed to keep hold off.

But his second goal was just extraordinary. Gilmour squeezed in a pass to the 18-year-old who turned and curled one in from 25 yards out straight to the bottom right corner out of Pope’s reach.

Watch the stunning goal below:

