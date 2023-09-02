Video: Mitrovic’s stunning volley for Al-Hilal is a sure-fire Puskas contender

It hasn’t taken long for Aleksandar Mitrovic to settle into life in the Saudi Pro League, with one of his hat-trick goals for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad surely to be considered for the next Puskas Award.

As a cross came over from Al-Hilal’s right side, Mitrovic set himself before the sweetest connection saw his volley arc into the top corner to send the crowd wild.

Mitrovi?'s goal for Al-Hilal today was an absolute BANGER. ??? pic.twitter.com/eSyaNtRxRF — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) September 1, 2023

The goal came in the 20th minute, just four minutes after Romarinho had given the Al-Ittihad the lead.

Karim Benzema and then Abderrazak Hamdullah looked to have given the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead before three goals in 11 second-half minutes, including two more from Mitrovic, saw the visitors win an epic match 4-3.

Pictures from Saudi Pro League