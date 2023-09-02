Video: Mitrovic’s stunning volley for Al-Hilal is a sure-fire Puskas contender

It hasn’t taken long for Aleksandar Mitrovic to settle into life in the Saudi Pro League, with one of his hat-trick goals for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad surely to be considered for the next Puskas Award.

As a cross came over from Al-Hilal’s right side, Mitrovic set himself before the sweetest connection saw his volley arc into the top corner to send the crowd wild.

The goal came in the 20th minute, just four minutes after Romarinho had given the Al-Ittihad the lead.

Karim Benzema and then Abderrazak Hamdullah looked to have given the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead before three goals in 11 second-half minutes, including two more from Mitrovic, saw the visitors win an epic match 4-3.

