Video: Nottingham Forest capitalises on a costly error by £115m signing Caicedo to take the lead at Stamford Bridge

Anthony Elanga has given Nottingham Forest a lead at Stamford Bridge after a clumsy error from Chelsea’s record signing Caicedo.

A heavy touch from the £115m man and a mix up between him and Gallagher allowed Taiyo Awoniyi to pick up the ball and race at Thiago Silva elluding a couple of challenge before sliding the ball through to Elanga.

The substitute stays calm and strikes it past Sanchez into the bottom corner.

Watch below:

Anthony Elanga runs right by Chelsea's defense and scores for Forest! ? ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/0QM0FWrBgr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 2, 2023

Caicedo gave away a penalty, and now he’s given away another goal ???

Brighton has fleeced Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/BeAOz08ws2 — 17 (@DxBruyne17) September 2, 2023