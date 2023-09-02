Video: Nottingham Forest capitalises on a costly error by £115m signing Caicedo to take the lead at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Anthony Elanga has given Nottingham Forest a lead at Stamford Bridge after a clumsy error from Chelsea’s record signing Caicedo.

A heavy touch from the £115m man and a mix up between him and Gallagher allowed Taiyo Awoniyi to pick up the ball and race at Thiago Silva elluding a couple of challenge before sliding the ball through to Elanga.

The substitute stays calm and strikes it past Sanchez into the bottom corner.

Watch below:

 

 

 

More Stories Anthony Elanga Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.