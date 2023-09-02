Video: Pedro Porro with a sublime assist for Son who completes his hat-trick

Burnley FC Tottenham FC
Son completes his hat-trick with two quick goals to make it 5-1.

The goal was all about Pedro Porro’s assist. The Spanish full-back curled a perfect pass behind the Burnley defense towards Son.

The 31-year-old controls the ball brilliantly despite pressure from the Burnley defenders before firing in a low shot past the goalkeeper to score his first hat-trick of the season.

Watch the goal below:

