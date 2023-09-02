Video: Son finishes off a brilliant team goal to grab his second of the game

Burnley FC Tottenham FC
Despite going a goal down early in the game, Spurs have not only turned the game around, they are running absolutely riot.

The goal came from a brilliantly worked goal. Spurs passed their way around through tight space before Manor drove down the left into the box. He then passed it in the path of an approach Son who finished it a first time strike straight into the bottom right corner.

