Video: Son with a gorgeous chip over the keeper to equalise for Spurs – what a finish!

Heung-min Son has equalised for Tottenham with the cheekiest of finishes.
Pedro Porro plays a brilliant first-time ball over the top from his own half towards Son who does well to bring the ball down before playing a one-two with Manor Solomon.
The pass back from Solomon leaves him with ample of space to pick his spot and the Tottenham captain decided to chip the goalkeeper with a beautifully executed finish.
