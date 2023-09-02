Video: Son with a gorgeous chip over the keeper to equalise for Spurs – what a finish!

Heung-min Son has equalised for Tottenham with the cheekiest of finishes.

Pedro Porro plays a brilliant first-time ball over the top from his own half towards Son who does well to bring the ball down before playing a one-two with Manor Solomon.

The pass back from Solomon leaves him with ample of space to pick his spot and the Tottenham captain decided to chip the goalkeeper with a beautifully executed finish.

Watch below: