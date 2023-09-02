(Video) Tony Cascarino says West Ham star ‘one of most underrated’ players in EPL

Jarrod Bowen is a top-quality player and was unlucky not to be included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, who believes the Hammers’ winger is ‘one of the most underrated’ wingers in the country.

Starting the new 2023-24 season in emphatic fashion, Bowen, 26, has already scored three Premier League goals and provided one assist, and Cascarino believes those numbers prove the 26-year-old is one of the best around.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated wide-men in the country,” Cascarino said.

“Look at his goals, look at his performances of how many times he’s in the side; he seems to always be available. Okay, sometimes that’s down to luck with things like injuries, but he’s a really reliable Premier League player that will chip in with goals.”