Watch: Scandalous goal awarded to Manchester City despite blatant offside and VAR review

Manchester City have just been awarded one of the most scandalous goals you’ll see this season.

Foden whips a brilliant corner into the box and Ake is left completely unmarked who powers in a header towards goal but Akanji who is in an offside position seems to obstructing Leno. The goalkeeper had to delay his dive because of Akanji.

Despite a VAR review for an offside check, the goal was given leaving Fulham boss Marco Silva and the players absolutely furious.

Watch the controversial decision below:

Akanji stood in an offside position and jumps over the ball. But the goal is given. Be shocked if Marco Silva doesn't have another yellow card over this one. VAR refs making it up as they see fit for whoever they want. #MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/agSkZPL9Uq — Ginger Tonali (@GingerPirlo_) September 2, 2023

Should Akanji have been given offside for Man City’s 2nd goal? ? #MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/OJHgIhYiNB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 2, 2023