Watch: Scandalous goal awarded to Manchester City despite blatant offside and VAR review

Fulham FC Manchester City
Manchester City have just been awarded one of the most scandalous goals you’ll see this season.

Foden whips a brilliant corner into the box and Ake is left completely unmarked who powers in a header towards goal but Akanji who is in an offside position seems to obstructing Leno. The goalkeeper had to delay his dive because of Akanji.

Despite a VAR review for an offside check, the goal was given leaving Fulham boss Marco Silva and the players absolutely furious.

Watch the controversial decision below:

 

 

