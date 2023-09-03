27-year-old Everton ace shares social media post suggesting he has been disrespected

Demarai Gray was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was reportedly keen on a move away from Goodison Park but the Toffees rejected several offers to sell him.

Now the player has voiced his disappointment by claiming that it is difficult to play for someone who has not shown him respect as a person.

It will be interesting to see if Everton are prepared to force him to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The transfer window is officially shut in the Premier League but English clubs can still sell players abroad. The transfer window in Turkey and Saudi Arabia closes later this month and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Gray has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently. Everton could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack and losing Gray will weaken the side. However, holding on to an unhappy player might not be a wise decision either.

It will be interesting to see what Sean Dyche decides in the next few days.

???? Demarai Gray on IG: “Everton fans have always been great with me — but it’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person.” (Source: ig/demarai) pic.twitter.com/YWysoAhyO1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 3, 2023

Everton have been flirting with relegation over the last couple of seasons, and they will be hoping to do well this year. A club of their stature should be pushing for a top-half finish.

Someone like Gray could be a key player for them if he stays at the club. The 27-year-old will certainly improve them in the attack if he can stay motivated.