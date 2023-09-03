Alan Shearer thinks Callum Wilson will be furious with Eddie Howe for his most recent snub.

The Englishman started Sunday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion on the bench with club-record signing Alexander Isak starting.

However, following an awful overall team performance that saw the Magpies 3-0 down after 70 minutes, Howe opted to ring the changes including subbing Joelinton off for Wilson.

And although the Geordies failed to turn the game around, Wilson, who was introduced with around 30 minutes to go, did manage to prevent the Seagulls from keeping a clean sheet.

The experienced striker netted a consultation goal deep into injury time and Shearer believes he’ll still be fuming after not being selected from the beginning.

“It’s a really clever finish from Wilson,” Shearer said.

“Just watch the outside of the right foot, the balance. Clever. He sorts of guides it in.

“He would have been really angry with the manager because he’s not started. Not started again and didn’t start the last game.

“No-one could come off that pitch with any credit, other than him in a Newcastle shirt. He has got every right to bang on the manager’s door and insist ‘start me, play me in the next game’.”