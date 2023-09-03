Arsenal 0 – 0 Man United: Kai Havertz embarrassingly skews easy shot (video)

Oh dear, oh dear.

Kai Havertz has missed an absolute sitter during the early stages of Sunday afternoon’s blockbuster Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The German, who has come under fire since his transfer from Chelsea, has once again failed to silence his critics.

The former striker, now played as a central midfielder by Mikel Arteta, found himself with a golden opportunity to open the scoring, or at the very least hit the target, against the Red Devils, but the 24-year-old somehow failed to make a proper connection with the ball.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal) missed a sitter against Manchester United. 13′
by u/SpiritedSuccess5675 in soccer

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

