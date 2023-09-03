Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Arsenal (6th in the Premier League) take on Manchester United (10th in the Premier League) on Sunday 3rd of September, at the Emirates, at 16:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Arsenal got the beating of United, winning 3-2 at the Emirates. Goals from Eddie Nketiah (x2), Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez. Nketiah’s second goal won Arsenal the game in the 90th minute.

Arsenal drew their last Premier League outing 2-2 with Fulham, after going 1-0 down in the 1st minute of the game, bringing the scoreline back to lead 2-1 in the 72nd minute, followed by Fulham getting a red card and an equaliser inside the final 10 minutes of the game.

Manchester United won their previous Premier League game, beating Nottingham Forrest 3-2, after trailing 2-0 inside the opening 5 minutes. Goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes rescued the points for United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 16:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates

Team News:

Arsenal will remain without Mohamed Elneny and the recently injured Jurrien Timber, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available to make a return, after missing the Fulham game last week due to suspension. Gabriel Jesus is also expected to be involved, after his substitute appearance against Fulham, following his surgery on his minor knee issue. Thomas Partey also looks set to miss out, and could be out for an extended period of time with an injury.

Manchester United confirmed Raphael Varane will not be par of the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday, and the defender is set to miss the next few weeks due to an injury. Other absentees for this weekends clash are Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw. The big news though, is the availability of United’s big money signing Rasmus Hojlund, after Erik Ten Hag said he will be available for Sunday’s game, and he thinks he can start.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Martínez, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Antony.