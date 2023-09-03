‘As good as I’ve seen’ – Osman very impressed by Liverpool player’s performance against Villa

Pundit Leon Osman has been left really impressed by Darwin Nunez’s performance against Aston Villa today.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, Osman heaped praise on the Uruguayan striker who was involved in Liverpool’s 2nd and 3rd goal.

“Darwin Nunez was as good as I’ve seen him,” said Osman.

Today was Nunez’s first start for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Just want to say despite being unlucky with the woodwork twice, Darwin Nunez was phenomenal and caused huge problems to Villa’s backline. ?? pic.twitter.com/kJY8h5wZZA — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 3, 2023

The BBC pundit speaking about the 3-0 Liverpool win today, continued:

“I think they started really well. All the damage was done in the first 15 minutes. They really showed their quality and Aston Villa were well below the standards I expected of them.

“It is exactly how they want to go into the international break. Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of every move Liverpool mustered.

“Villa would put this down as a blot on what has been a decent start to the season.

“This is what they will want for the majority of games at Anfield. They will want it to be routine and the other team turning up just to get beat. That’s what it felt like today. It was an impressive afternoon from Liverpool.”