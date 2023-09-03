BBC pundit slams Leeds United player for his poor body language

BBC pundit Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter looks like he is playing with no confidence after the forward failed to score again this weekend.

Joining from Hoffenheim at the start of the year, Rutter, 21, sparked excitement among fans.

However, so far failing to live up to expectations, Leeds United’s number 24 has managed to score just one goal in his first 18 games in all competitions.

And even though the Whites are now playing in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, Rutter has continued to struggle.

In action yesterday against Sheffield Wednesday, the 21-year-old, who started for Daniel Farke, failed to get on the scoresheet with the game finishing all square at 0-0.

And speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about the French forward, Redfearn said: “He looks to me like a striker with absolutely no confidence, that’s what it looks like,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “There’s a big pressure on him to score goals. Regardless of what people think – they say, well he’s not a striker, he’s this, and he’s that – £30-odd million, he’s got to be coming up with a goal or two.

“He doesn’t really look like he’s going to finish. So there’s some parts of me that feel a bit for him, but I don’t think he helps himself at times.

“I look at his body language, there’s no urgency to him. I think sometimes you can work yourself out of a problem. You can really graft and close down for your team and be that extra body up top when you’ve not got it as well. You just don’t see none of that.”