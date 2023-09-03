Exclusive: “Maybe at least one experienced player was needed” – Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea’s transfer strategy

Chelsea could perhaps have done well to bring in at least one experienced player this summer after recruiting so much top young talent, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Blues suffered another hugely disappointing result yesterday as Nottingham Forest shocked them with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino’s numerous new players yet to really gel together.

While Chelsea’s owners have shown plenty of ambition by completely rebuilding this squad and signing some of the best young players in the world in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, it’s yet to bring results, and fans will be growing increasingly impatient.

Romano admits this is a long-term project, and Pochettino will be working to improve things, though he did also hint that it was perhaps a bit risky of the club not to bring in at least one older head to help these young players.

“Chelsea – Another bad result in a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, still I think it’s a process that takes time,” Romano said.

“Maybe at least one experienced player was needed to help the squad alongside all the top young talents that have come in, but Chelsea have their own vision and it’s long term rather than short term.

“Patience doesn’t exist in football but it’s Chelsea, winning games is absolutely needed and I’m sure Pochettino is on it.”