Exclusive: “Maybe at least one experienced player was needed” – Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea’s transfer strategy

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could perhaps have done well to bring in at least one experienced player this summer after recruiting so much top young talent, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Blues suffered another hugely disappointing result yesterday as Nottingham Forest shocked them with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino’s numerous new players yet to really gel together.

While Chelsea’s owners have shown plenty of ambition by completely rebuilding this squad and signing some of the best young players in the world in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, it’s yet to bring results, and fans will be growing increasingly impatient.

Romano admits this is a long-term project, and Pochettino will be working to improve things, though he did also hint that it was perhaps a bit risky of the club not to bring in at least one older head to help these young players.

Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Why Liverpool left it so late to sign Ryan Gravenberch, according to Fabrizio Romano
Euro outfit in talks with Manchester United to sign 26-year-old before September 8th
‘He wanted to come’ – Club president blames Manchester United for failed transfer

“Chelsea – Another bad result in a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, still I think it’s a process that takes time,” Romano said.

“Maybe at least one experienced player was needed to help the squad alongside all the top young talents that have come in, but Chelsea have their own vision and it’s long term rather than short term.

“Patience doesn’t exist in football but it’s Chelsea, winning games is absolutely needed and I’m sure Pochettino is on it.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.