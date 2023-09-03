Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has hit back at a fan account posting on Instagram calling for him to be dropped from the starting line up.

The Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest yesterday, and a few fans are starting to question if Silva, who turns 39 later this month, should still be a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s defence.

The Talk CFC account suggested that Chelsea are changing their formation and playing too many defensive players in order to accommodate Silva, and it’s costing them.

However, the veteran Brazilian replied to the post taking issue with the details in it, insisting that if they’d watched closely they’d see it was a back four, though he’s also happy to take responsibility and deal with the pressure from supporters…

Silva could still have an important role to play at Chelsea, but it’s clear something needs to change after a poor start to the season.

Pochettino’s side have lost twice already, and won just once in the Premier League, so it might be worth trying a new-look line up without the ageing Silva.