Chelsea had £25m transfer agreement to let academy product join PL club but the deal collapsed

Chelsea had a £25million deal in place for Trevoh Chalobah to join Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, only for the player to turn down the move.

The Blues seemed ready to let Chalobah join Forest, but the player himself preferred to stay at Stamford Bridge after another move, to Bayern Munich, had also collapsed this summer.

Chalobah surely has a role to play in Chelsea’s first-team, even if he hasn’t been first choice for a little while now.

The 24-year-old is a versatile and hard-working player who gives Mauricio Pochettino a bit more depth and a bit more Premier League experience in a squad so full of young players.

Chelsea cashed in on academy talents like Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, but it looks like it could end up being a blessing in disguise that they failed to get the sale of Chalobah over the line.

