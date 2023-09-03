Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Crystal Palace (12th in the Premier League) take on Wolves (15th in the Premier League) on Sunday 3rd of September, at Selhurst Park, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Wolves were victorious 2-0 over Crystal Palace, on 25th of April, 2023, after an own goal from Joachim Andersen and a Ruben Neves penalty.

Crystal Palace drew 1-1 on their last Premier League outing against Brentford, with goals coming from Kevin Schade for Brentford, and an equaliser in the 76th minute from Joachim Andersen.

Wolves managed to steal all 3 points away at Goodison Park in their last Premier League outing, beating Everton 1-0, with a late goal in the 87th minute from Sasa Kalajdzic.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Selhurst Park

Team News:

For Crystal Palace, Michael Olise and Matheus Franca remain out, however Will Hughes is back in contention after returning to training this week, it remains to be seen if this game will come too early for a return to action for him though.

Wolves will make a late decision on the availability of forward Hwang Hee-Chan after his injury last week against Everton, and new loan signing from Manchester City Tommy Doyle could make his first appearance for the club.

Predicted XI:

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Lerma, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Édouard.

Wolves: Sá, Bueno, Kilman, Dawson, Semedo, Neto, Lemina, Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha, Silva.