Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is reportedly impressed with Junior Firpo.

The Leeds United defender is yet to make an appearance the season but the 27-year-old’s commitment and hard work behind the scenes has impressed the Leeds manager and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the starting lineup.

The left-back position has been a bit of a problem for the Whites this season with Sam Byram picking up an injury and Pascal Struijk moving to the centre-back position.

Talented youngster Jamie Shackleton is currently operating as a left-back. There is no doubt that Leeds need more depth and quality in that department.

Firpo could be an important player for Leeds in the coming months.

Daniel Farke believes that Firpo has the quality to establish himself as a key player for Leeds in the Championship and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.