Demarai Gray takes swipe at Sean Dyche with goodbye Everton message

Demarai Gray has taken a clear and obvious dig at manager Sean Dyche in his latest social media post.

The 27-year-old winger, who signed for the Toffees from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

However, falling out of favour with Sean Dyche, Gray, 27, has made just 13 appearances, across all competitions, since the English manager took charge at the start of the year.

Now set for a medical with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, Dyche has clearly lost patience with the Toffees’ number 11 and is keen to see the back of him.

And hitting back at how his club career has nosedived since Dyche joined the club, Gray, via his social media, posted a message saying: “Everton fans have always been great with me but it’s so difficult to play for someone who don’t show you respect as a person.”

During his time in Merseyside, Gray, who has up to two years left on his Everton deal, has directly contributed to 18 goals from 75 games in all competitions.