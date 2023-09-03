Empoli vs Juventus: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Empoli (20th in the Serie A) take on Juventus (7th in the Serie A) on Sunday 3rd of September, at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Empoli thrashed Juventus 4-1 at the Carlo Castellini Stadium. Goals coming from Francesco Caputo (x2), Sebastiano Luperto and Roberto Piccoli for Empoli, with the Juventus goal coming from Federico Chiesa.

Empoli lost their last Serie A outing 2-0 to Monza, with a brace from Andrea Colpani for Monza. Empoli were unlucky not to score in this game, having 18 shots with 6 on target, but failing to find the back of the net.

Juventus drew their last Serie A game 1-1 with Bologna. Lewis Ferguson opening the scoring for Bologna, followed by an 80th minute equaliser from Dušan Vlahović.

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports (1)

Venue: Carlo Castellani Stadium

Team News:

Empoli will be without Elia Caprile and Daniel Maldini through injuries. The rest of the team remains available.

Juventus will be without their number one Wojciech Szczęsny, as well as Mattia De Sciglio, as both are injured. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted XI:

Empoli: Perisan, Cacace, Luperto, Ismajli, Ebuehi, Grassi, Marin, Gyasi, Baldanzi, Cancellieri, Caputo

Juventus: Perin, Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Cambiaso, Rabiot, Locatelli, Fagioli, Weah, Chiesa, Vlahović.