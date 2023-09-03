Galatasaray are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Apparently, the Turkish outfit wanted to sign the 26-year-old Dutchman on deadline day and they had a loan offer rejected for the player. They were willing to pay £1 million for the player.

A report from Daily Mail adds that Galatasaray remain in talks to sign the player and they will look to sign him before the transfer window in Turkey slams shut on the 8th of September.

The Dutchman has had a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since his £40 million move from Ajax three years ago. He has played just 34 league matches for Manchester United in that time and the player has suffered from persistent injury problems.

Van de Beek was highly rated around Europe during his time at Ajax and he was expected to develop into a top-class playmaker with a move to the Premier League.

His development is clearly not going according to plan and he has failed to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester United.

Leaving the club permanently would be ideal for him and he needs to play regularly in order to get back to his best.

Regular football at Galatasaray would be ideal for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit can get the deal done.

The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity to the Galatasaray midfield if he joins them this summer.