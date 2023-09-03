Fleetwood town axe Celtic legend Scott Brown, after 16 months in charge.

Scott Brown has been sacked by Fleetwood town, following a torrid start to the season, picking up just one point in their opening six league games.

The Sun reported on the reaction to Scott Browns dismissal on social media, with one person saying “Well harsh, that” another person saying “No loyalty. He did wonders last season for you” and a third person saying “Seems a bit harsh. Although maybe that’s me being slightly biased. Always felt Fleetwood have been overachieving to be in the third tier with the budget available”.

Fleetwood Town’s club statement confirmed Scott Brown had left the club with immediate effect. The statement read “Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the First Team management”.

With everything considered, it seems the fans overall consensus is the sacking was harsh, and Scott Brown had enough credit in the bank after helping the side finish 13th in the 2022/23 League One campaign, and taking the club the furthest they have ever been in the FA Cup (Round 5).