Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood joined Getafe on loan for the remainder of the season on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Italian club Lazio prior to his move to La Liga. The president of the Italian club Claudio Lotito has now revealed that Lazio were extremely keen on signing the 21-year-old attacker and the player wanted to join them as well.

Lotito said (h/t Daily Mail): “I tried until the last minute. They didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio.”

However, he has now blamed Manchester United for not signing the paperwork in time for the move to go through.

Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since December 2021 following his arrest for a number of offences.

The player was recently cleared of all charges but the Premier League side have had their own investigation and they have decided that the striker does not have a future at Old Trafford anymore.

Although Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan for this season, he is set to leave the club permanently next summer.

The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents to have come out of the Manchester United Academy in recent years and it will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track and fulfil his immense potential in the coming seasons.

Greenwood needs regular game time in order to regain his form and sharpness. It remains to be seen whether Getafe are prepared to give him the opportunities he needs. If he manages to impress in La Liga this season, he might be able to secure a permanent move to Getafe next summer.